Greek Driver Sets New Record With Blood Alcohol Level Equal to 20 Drinks - iefimerida.gr

A middle-aged driver near Loutraki, southwest of Athens, was found to have a blood alcohol reading of 2.78 mg/l during a police checkpoint — the highest level ever recorded during a Greek traffic stop — as authorities intensified enforcement across popular summer destinations near Attica.

The reading, roughly equivalent to more than 20 drinks or two bottles of hard liquor, was recorded about a week ago, according to Carandmotor.gr.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The driver was arrested and fast-tracked before a prosecutor, who scheduled a court date.

He received a €1,200 administrative fine and had his license suspended for six months, with the court to determine further penalties. Authorities noted he had no prior record and did not resist during the stop.

The record came amid a broader enforcement operation by the Attica Traffic Police Directorate, which conducted 1,300 targeted checks in Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi between Friday, August 7, and early Monday, August 10.

Officers issued 161 citations for offenses including dangerous maneuvers, running red lights, failure to wear a helmet and driving without a valid license.

Two additional drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, with 13 alcohol-related violations recorded overall — a violation rate of 13% across the weekend's checks.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Authorities also confiscated 67 driving licenses and 13 vehicle registration permits during the operation.

Police said enforcement efforts would continue at the same intensity in the coming weeks as summer traffic remains heavy across the region's coastal tourist areas.