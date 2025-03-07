 Greek Culture Minister Visits Jerusalem, Reaffirms Support for Patriarchate - iefimerida.gr
Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni visited Jerusalem on Tuesday, meeting with the Patriarch of Jerusalem as part of her official trip to Israel and Palestine.

The visit reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to supporting the Patriarchate and collaborating on the preservation and promotion of the Holy Land’s religious and cultural heritage.

During her visit, Ms. Mendoni toured the Patriarchate’s Archives and discussed potential collaboration with its officials. Talks focused on urgent conservation efforts, as well as the organization and digitization of archival materials to ensure their long-term preservation and accessibility.

Discussions also addressed strategies to maintain the Patriarchate’s extensive historical archive, a vital resource documenting its centuries-old legacy.

The visit underscores Greece’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the Patriarchate and safeguard the cultural and religious heritage of the Holy Land.

Ms. Mendoni’s trip is part of a broader initiative to enhance international cooperation in preserving historical and religious sites.

