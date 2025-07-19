Greek Coast Guard Intercepts Migrant Boat After Pursuit Off Chios - iefimerida.gr

The Greek coast guard intercepted a speedboat carrying 41 migrants to the island of Chios from Turkey following a pursuit, authorities said.

A coast guard vessel spotted the Turkish-flagged boat and signaled for it to stop.

When the skipper refused to comply, a patrol boat gave chase until the speedboat ran aground on Myrsinidi Beach on the island's northern coast.

The migrants on board fled into the surrounding area.

In a subsequent search operation, the Chios Port Authority and local police located 37 of the migrants, and four others later presented themselves to authorities.

All 41 were transferred to the island’s reception and identification center. An investigation into the smuggling incident is underway.