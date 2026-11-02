Greek Charity Accused of Exploiting Sick Children Allegedly Targeted Nation's Most Famous Appeal - iefimerida.gr

A Greek charity accused of stealing millions of euros raised for critically ill children allegedly tried to divert donations from a nationwide appeal for a young boy fighting a rare disease, according to a report by broadcaster Mega.

Members of the "Child's Happiness" group allegedly urged the public not to donate to MDA Hellas, the association officially raising about 3 million euros for Panagiotis-Rafail's treatment abroad, and to give to them instead.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Collection boxes reportedly appeared across Greece, including at nightclubs where well-known singers were performing.

The case has shaken public trust in charitable giving in Greece, where families of seriously ill children often depend on public appeals to pay for treatment abroad.

Investigators say most of the money never reached the families it was meant for. Well-known artists, athletes and business leaders who gave money were allegedly used to make the group look credible.

The report also revealed that the 35-year-old partner of alleged ringleader Konstantinos Firinidis faced a criminal complaint in 2018, just weeks after the couple founded the charity.

She was accused of collecting money on the street for a sick child while falsely claiming to represent another organization, and of keeping the money.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

That case went to court.

Separately, police are examining Mr. Firinidis' claim that two helmeted men on a motorcycle attacked him with brass knuckles on Oct. 26, days before his arrest.

Six people have been arrested.

Police traced 92 fundraisers and more than 5.8 million euros in bank credits.