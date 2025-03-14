Greek Cabinet Overhaul: Key Shifts Expected in Hours - iefimerida.gr

The Greek government is poised for a significant reshuffle, with official announcements expected Friday morning, following days of intense consultations by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The reshuffle, intended to inject fresh momentum into the government's agenda, was strategically delayed to avoid overshadowing the swearing-in of new President Kostas Tasoulas.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis will announce the new cabinet lineup after a final meeting at Maximos Mansion, the prime minister's office.

Key changes include Kyriakos Pierrakakis's move to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, a crucial position. Mr. Pierrakakis, praised for his performance in Digital Governance and Education, was chosen over Theodoros Skylakakis.

The future of Makis Voridis remains uncertain, with reports indicating he may leave Maximos Mansion.

Konstantinos Kyranakis is expected to take over the Transport portfolio as deputy minister, while the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure remains a question mark, with Thanos Plevris among potential candidates.

Stavros Papastavrou is expected to return to the government, potentially for the Energy Ministry, and Notis Mitarachi is slated to lead the Migration and Asylum Ministry. Kostas Skrekas is expected to take on the Civil Protection Ministry.

Ministers remaining in their current roles include Michalis Chrysochoidis at Citizen Protection, Nikos Dendias at Defense, and Adonis Georgiadis at Health.

Deputy Minister Marios Themistocleous is expected to be promoted to alternate minister.

The reshuffle aims to reinforce key government priorities and ensure continuity in critical portfolios ahead of upcoming political and economic challenges.