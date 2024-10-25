Greek businessman named Best Entrepreneur CEO of the Year at 7th Burj Awards in Istanbul - iefimerida.gr

Anastasios Spanidis, president of the G.P.A. (Growth, Prosperity & Abundance) Ecosystem of Companies group, was honored as Best Entrepreneur CEO of the Year at the 7th Burj CEO Awards 2024 known as the "Oscars of entrepreneurship."

The event is being held in Istanbul from October 22 to 26 by the CEO Clubs Network, and its theme was "Bridging Continents, Celebrating Excellence". The award to Spanidis celebrates "the outstanding achievements of CEOs and organizations who have made significant contributions to bridging global markets, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth," the Awards site said.

According to an announcement, the CEO Clubs Network has over 1,000 members who are CEOs, and the award highlights the Greek entrepreneurial spirit on a global level. Attending the event were over 500 CEOs, and Spanidis was honored for the innovative idea at the core of G.P.A. Ecosystem of Companies, which provides consultation and customized solutions to partners to help them achive their goals.

Through his participation in several international communities such as CEO Coaching International, Theti Club (The Hellenic Tech Investor Club) and Liberty Venture, in most of which he has held an institutional role, he has built an extensive network of leaders that promotes collaboration, creates new opportunities for growth, and promotes the mutual success of the companies and his partners.

Spanidis delivered the keynote speech at the event on "Marketing in the Age of Digital Transformation: Strategies for SustainableGrowth".