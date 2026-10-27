Greek Basketball's Top Officials Jailed in Bribery Scandal Reaching Youth Games - iefimerida.gr

A Greek court has ordered the chief refereeing adviser of Greek basketball jailed pending trial.

It was the latest blow in a match-fixing scandal that has swept up the head of the national federation and is shaking a country where basketball is a national passion.

Ilias Koromilas was detained after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He is the fourth suspect jailed in five days, after the federation's president, Vangelis Liolios, and his adviser, Giorgos Mavraganis, were jailed on Sunday.

On Friday, the court jailed Petros Papapetrou, a former Euroleague referee, after police found 820,000 euros ($950,000) in cash at his home.

Two other referees, Tasos Piloidis and Vaso Tsarouha, were placed under house arrest with electronic monitors and barred from any role in the sport. All three who appeared on Monday denied wrongdoing.

Mr. Koromilas said he had never sat on the committee that assigns referees to games. He also said the case against him rested on the word of only two witnesses.

Mr. Piloidis filed a lawsuit against a key witness.

That witness had accused him of unfairly penalizing Panagiotis Giannakis, a revered former player and national team coach.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Panagiotis Giannakis is a legend of Greek basketball, and I would never do anything to harm him," Mr. Piloidis said.

The case is extraordinary for its reach. Investigators are examining 49 games played over a decade, according to a charge sheet that alleges referees were paid a standard 5,000 euros per game.

Most of those games were not professional contests but youth and school tournaments. In those competitions, a strong showing can help teenagers win university places.

That has turned an allegation of sports corruption into a question of fairness for young athletes and their families.

The scandal also strikes at the heart of Greek sporting pride. Greece won the European championship in 2005, and its top clubs, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos, are perennial powers in the Euroleague.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

With the federation's leader behind bars, pressure is mounting for an overhaul of how the sport is governed.

All suspects are presumed innocent.

Lia Kontopoulou