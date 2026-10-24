Greek Basketball Bribes Were Paid in Cafes and a Luxury Hotel, Charge Sheet Alleges - iefimerida.gr

Referees accused in a Greek basketball match-fixing scandal were paid a standard 5,000 euros ($5,800) per game, with cash handed over at a private home, two cafes and a luxury Athens hotel, according to charge sheet details.

The payments were allegedly delivered by a basketball official in the Athens suburb of Alimos who later cooperated with authorities, helping trigger the arrests of six people on Wednesday. Those arrested include Hellenic Basketball Federation President Vangelis Liolios.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

According to the charge sheet, the official handed 5,000 euros to referee Tasos Piloidis at his home, plus another 5,000 euros meant for referee Vaso Tsarouha, after a 2018 league game between Trikala and Panionios.

He allegedly paid Mrs. Tsarouha another 5,000 euros at a cafe near a metro station over a second-division game. Referee Petros Papapetrou allegedly received the same sum at a shopping arcade in central Athens over a 2019 game.

Mr. Piloidis is also accused of receiving 5,000 euros at the InterContinental hotel over a top-flight game between Faros Larissas and Aris.

Mr. Liolios, adviser Giorgos Mavraganis and refereeing adviser Ilias Koromilas are alleged to have arranged the contacts and given instructions, the report said. Other referees named in the charge sheet have not been arrested.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Papapetrou, a former Euroleague referee, was jailed pending trial on Friday after police found 820,000 euros in cash at his home.

He denies wrongdoing. Mr. Liolios and Mr. Mavraganis are due to testify Sunday, and the others Monday.

Investigators are examining 49 games played between 2016 and 2026, most of them youth tournaments.

Greek basketball great Panagiotis Giannakis has filed a complaint against the accused over a game allegedly fixed against a team he coached. All the suspects are presumed innocent.

By Antonis Telopoulous, Aris Laoudis

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