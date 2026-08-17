Greek Banks Race to Build the Next Startup Economy - iefimerida.gr

Greek banks, universities and innovation groups are expanding support for startups as artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, deep tech and green technologies become central to the country’s effort to build a more competitive economy.

The programs combine funding, mentoring, acceleration and access to investors, reflecting a shift from one-off competitions toward longer-term support for companies seeking to commercialize research and expand internationally.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Eurobank’s egg - enter grow go accelerator remains one of the largest platforms.

Since 2013, it has supported more than 460 business teams and 1,600 entrepreneurs.

About 230 teams have since established legal companies, while the program has also worked with university researchers through pre-acceleration initiatives.

Alpha Bank has extended applications for FinQuest 2026 until Sept. 20, inviting startups, fintech firms and scale-ups from across Europe to submit solutions for banking challenges.

The winner will receive €15,000 and the opportunity to develop a pilot with Alpha Bank in a live banking environment.

The National Bank of Greece has opened its 17th NBG Business Seeds Innovation and Technology Competition.

The program covers fintech, digital ecosystems, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and ESG, with total prizes of up to €54,000.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Applications close Oct. 14.

The University of Athens is also running its fourth Open Innovation Student Competition, with applications due Sept. 30. Finalists will develop solutions in areas including demand forecasting, AI operations, fraud detection, cybersecurity and fintech. The leading team will compete for an all-expenses-paid place at Mobile World Congress 2027 in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Envolve Entrepreneurship and Endeavor Greece are expanding accelerator programs across Europe.

Endeavor’s latest Scale Up cohort includes eight companies in AI, space technology, health technology, cybersecurity, payments and robotics.

The momentum comes as Deloitte’s 2026 survey of 100 Greek scale-ups found confidence at 8.1 out of 10. But only 33% reported having a defined exit strategy, while shortages of skilled workers remain a major obstacle.