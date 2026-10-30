Greek Bakery Chain Says Accounts Frozen by Mistake in $116 Million Fraud Probe - iefimerida.gr

A Greek bakery chain whose bank accounts were frozen in a sweeping fraud investigation says it has no link to the case beyond its brand name.

It warned that the freeze threatens the wages of its 1,000 employees.

Bread Factory has asked Greece's Anti-Money Laundering Authority to lift the freeze. It argues that the authority's order resulted from an obvious error, likely caused by the shared trade name, the company said in a request reported Thursday.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The authority froze dozens of accounts after police arrested Angelos Giannakopoulos, owner of the Horiatiko bakery chain, and dozens of others on Sunday.

They are accused of a tax and social security fraud estimated to have cost the state more than 100 million euros ($116 million).

Police files show an earlier company called Bread Factory was registered from 2016 to 2021 at the building investigators describe as the network's headquarters.

The current operator says the brand was bought outright and the network was built from scratch in 2026 with new companies, management, staff and capital.

It says it is owned by Greek bakery group Koulourades and Indian-owned Switz group.

The company said it had turnover of 12 million euros in the past seven months and had paid 650,000 euros in taxes and contributions.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

It warned that the freeze leaves it unable to supply stores, pay suppliers, rent and wages, or settle this month's sales tax and social security payments.

The authority has not publicly commented on the request.

Mr. Giannakopoulos and the other suspects are presumed innocent.