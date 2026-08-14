Greek Airports See Record Traffic, Nearly 47 Million Passengers Through July - iefimerida.gr

Greek airports handled nearly 47 million passengers in the first seven months of 2026, an increase of more than 1.2 million travelers over the same period last year, according to figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority (YPA).

Traffic across the 39 airports handling commercial flights nationwide rose 4.9% year-on-year, reaching 46,959,903 passengers between January and July, up from 44,749,213 in the same period of 2025.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Flight numbers rose 4.4%, with 357,925 total flights recorded through July, compared with 342,922 last year.

At the 24 regional airports managed directly by YPA — including those on Crete, in Kalamata, Alexandroupoli, and across the islands of Lemnos, Paros, Naxos and others — passenger traffic climbed 5.1%, reaching 6,990,875 travelers, up from 6,653,887 during the same period in 2025.

July alone saw a 3.7% rise in traffic across YPA-managed airports. Heraklion airport in Crete, the busiest of the group, handled 1,750,263 passengers in July, up 3.3% from 1,693,791 a year earlier.

The figures reflect continued growth for Greece's aviation sector, which has posted steady gains throughout the summer season, building on strong results already reported at Athens International Airport, which saw more than 3.93 million passengers in July alone.