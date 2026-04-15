Greece’s Tourism Sector Faces Summer Labor Shortage as Vacancies Hit 100,000 - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s tourism and hospitality industry is heading into the summer season with a severe labor shortage, as tens of thousands of jobs remain unfilled after a difficult Easter holiday exposed staffing gaps across the sector.

Mr. George Chotzoglou, president of the Panhellenic Federation of Tourism and Food Service Employees, said vacancies have stabilized at about 80,000 nationwide and could climb to 100,000 if current trends continue. He warned that the country risks setting new operational lows this summer as hotels, restaurants and resorts struggle to find workers.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The shortage was laid bare during the Easter travel rush, one of the busiest in recent years, when understaffed businesses were stretched to the limit. Industry officials say the problem has been building for years, driven in part by labor rules introduced during the austerity period that limit winter unemployment support for seasonal workers to three months.

That, union leaders say, has pushed experienced staff out of the industry. They estimate seasonal rehirings have fallen by 25%, while more than 40,000 skilled Greek hospitality workers have left for jobs in Spain, Italy and Croatia since the pandemic.

The pressure is especially acute in major destinations including Attica, Crete, Rhodes and Mykonos, where hotel and restaurant operators are struggling to maintain service standards ahead of the peak travel season.

Government efforts to bring in foreign workers have so far fallen short. Authorities had expected as many as 50,000 workers from abroad, mainly from Asia, but Mr. Chotzoglou said fewer than 10,000 have arrived. Union concerns remain over pay, housing and working conditions for those who do come.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The mounting shortage now threatens one of Greece’s most important economic sectors just as the summer season begins.

While authorities projected the arrival of up to 50,000 foreign workers, primarily from Asia, Mr. Chotzoglou noted that fewer than 10,000 have materialized, raising significant union concerns regarding their undocumented working conditions, housing, and wage standards.

By Eirini Mili