Greece's Samaras Weighs Nov. 29 Launch for New Party That Could Split the Right

Former Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is ready to launch a new political party at any moment, according to people close to him.

Some are urging him to announce it on Nov. 29, a date with symbolic weight for the veteran conservative.

No final decision has been made. The date marks the anniversary of Mr. Samaras' election as leader of the governing New Democracy party in 2009, when he beat Dora Bakoyannis with about 50% of the vote to her nearly 40%.

Mr. Samaras has already begun touring electoral districts and recently visited the central city of Larissa.

A new party to the right of New Democracy could cost Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis crucial votes in elections due next year.

His party is far ahead in polls, but well short of a governing majority on its own. Mr. Mitsotakis expelled Mr. Samaras from New Democracy in 2024 after the former leader sharply criticized the government's foreign policy, particularly its approach to Turkey.

The prime minister has ruled out any cooperation with a Samaras-led party.