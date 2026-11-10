Greece's Pizza Fan to Reopen After Accounts Unfrozen, With Owner Still Jailed - iefimerida.gr

Pizza Fan, Greece's largest pizza delivery chain, will reopen 107 of its 109 stores on Wednesday.

About 2,500 employees will return to work after the country's anti-money laundering authority temporarily unfroze two of the company's bank accounts, the chain's lawyer said this week..

The two outlets that will stay shut joined the network only about two months ago. Online orders through the delivery platforms efood and Wolt could resume as early as Tuesday evening.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The lawyer said Pizza Fan would move quickly to recover lost ground. He declined to say whether the chain would keep its current pricing.

The chain estimates the shutdown cost it about 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in lost revenue. Before the shutdown, monthly sales ran between 8 million and 9 million euros.

The company considers the damage manageable, the lawyer said.

Founder Konstantinos Antaras remains in pretrial detention.

Authorities accuse him of leading a criminal organization behind a VAT evasion scheme worth at least 25 million euros. Investigators allege the chain's central ordering software concealed sales. Police said they found more than 1 million euros in cash and jewelry in a hidden room at Mr. Antaras' villa.

Mr. Antaras denies leading a criminal organization. His lawyers say the case involves tax violations.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The chain shut down on Oct. 22.