Greece's data center market is growing at a record pace, with about 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) in projects under construction.

Industry leaders warn, however, that a shortage of grid power could stall the country's bid to become a regional digital hub.

Projects totaling 40 to 60 megawatts are now being built or are close to completion, according to the Greek Data Center Association.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

That compares with just 6 to 7 megawatts of colocation capacity in the whole market as recently as 2023. Announced plans add up to about 200 megawatts, and investor interest across the wider sector is estimated at 10 billion euros.

Operating capacity is about 30 megawatts.

Pending requests to connect to the grid total nearly 11 gigawatts. The association says many of those requests are speculative, and it is urging clear criteria to filter out projects that are not serious.

Data centers currently use only about 0.1% of Greece's electricity, against roughly 18% in Ireland and 3% to 5% in Germany, the Netherlands and France.

With 200 to 250 megawatts of computing load, the share could approach 1%, the association said.

Citing IDC research, the group said every euro invested in data centers generates 8.23 euros in economic activity.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Grid access tops the industry's list of obstacles, followed by energy costs, licensing and a shortage of skilled workers.

The figures come as parliament debates new rules requiring data centers to draw 60% of their power from renewable sources.

The opposition is pushing for tougher limits on building near homes.

