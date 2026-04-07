Greece's Beloved Souvlaki Is No Longer a Cheap Eat - iefimerida.gr

The souvlaki, Greece's unofficial national dish and long a symbol of affordable street food, has become a casualty of rising global costs — and Middle East conflict is now threatening to push prices even higher.

By Michalis Kassis

The average price of a wrapped souvlaki, known as a tylichto, currently ranges between 4 and 4.50 euros nationwide, with prices in central Athens and Piraeus topping 5 euros.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Industry insiders warn of further increases after Easter if the Middle East conflict continues through May, driving up fuel and supply chain costs.

The price trajectory tells a stark story.

In 2015, a wrap cost 2.20 euros.

By 2019, it had fallen slightly to around 2 euros. It crossed 3 euros in 2022 and today ranges from 4 to 6 euros depending on location. The individual skewer, once priced at 1 euro in 2019, now costs close to 3 euros.

Crete commands the highest prices, with wraps exceeding 6 euros, while Thessaloniki sits at around 5.50 euros. In tourist destinations such as Santorini and other Aegean islands, a souvlaki wrap can cost more than 6.50 euros.

Athens, Volos and Patras are broadly in line at around 4 euros.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Grill shop owners say meat costs have tripled, rising from roughly 5 euros per kilogram to 15 euros. Rents and energy bills have compounded the pressure, squeezing margins across the sector.

A 2025 survey of average wrap prices found Thessaloniki the most expensive mainland city at 4.90 euros, followed by Volos at 4.05 euros, Athens and Patras at 4 euros, and Larissa at 3.99 euros, with Crete highest overall at 5.30 euros.

What was once Greece's most democratic meal — fast, filling, and within everyone's reach — is fast becoming a modest luxury.