Greece will never discuss demilitarization, gray zones, and sovereignty issues with Türkiye - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the prospect of a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings, in an interview to ANT 1 and journalist Nikos Chatzinikolaou, adding “ this prospect does not yet exist, the intention is there by both sides to find time” and the hope is that although their schedules overlap only very briefly, “ I believe we shall be able to find the time.”

Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece does not object to referring the issue of the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to the International Court, on condition that Türkiye recognizes that there is only a single disagreement between the two countries. “ Greece will never discuss either issues or demilitarization, or obviously issues of gray zones, or sovereignty issues. For as long as these issues are placed on the table, that hard will the resolution become of our great difference, which is the delimitation of maritime zones, that is, of the EEZ and the continental shelf,” the Greek PM said.

He added, “ We can learn to live with our differences, and if we cannot resolve this issue, we will not be able to resolve it. This however does not mean that tensions will always have to run high and that we must permanently live in a state of continuous tension.”

The Greek government seeks calmness, at the same time however “ in the last six months Greece completed the Maritime Spatial Planning, a long-standing issue. It took the first steps to declaring the maritime parks, not exercising sovereign rights, but entitlements on Greek islands. It has completed the first phase of the Chevron auction. Greece did not become complacent without exercising an active foreign policy, and this makes sense,” Mitsotakis said.

Military exercise

Referring to the Turkish oceanographic ship ‘Piri Reis’ and today’s (Sept. 17) multibranch exercise of Greek Armed Forces, the prime minister underlined among others that he would like to “ convey a message of calmness to all Greek citizens. The exercises we are conducting are all scheduled. We always hold them this time of the year, between September 15 and 20.”

He said today’s Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) discussed the issue of ‘Piri Reis’ and “ we have not yet seen any movement in the field, but it is not something that concerns us particularly.” Mitsotakis underlined that “ we will always seek to have open dialog, sincere conversation, with Türkiye, but we will always convey our stance confidently and sure that International Law supports us.”

The PM also noted he is not concerned about a sudden flare-up, without this meaning that he let things rest as they are. He noted that today’s KYSEA approved the procurement of a fourth Belharra frigate from France and a key upgrade of the first three, as technology requires constant upgrading. The first frigate will sail to Greece by the end of the year, in the first such major strengthening of the Hellenic Navy. “ Therefore, Greece is boosting its deterrent force, it talks with confidence with its neighboring country, and it also simultaneously sets issues in the right perspective, not just Greek-Turkish one, but European-Turkish one as well,” Mitsotakis noted.

In terms of the Greekl-Cyprus power grid link, the PM noted, “ It is an outstanding issue. We are discussing it with the Cyprus Republic government. I believe this issue will be resolved, becuase it has also made headlines. I believe everyone recognizes that it is a project that is absolutely critical for Cyprus, not so for Greece, which we want to support for geopolitical reasons and to help Cyprus.”

Chevron agreement

Commenting on the migration issue, the PM underlined, “ Overall, as a country, we have much lower numbers than last year. We are 30% down in relation to where we were last year. We suspended the asylum processes for three months, to convey a message to human traffickers, and we will assess whether there is a possibility of extending it, we have not decided yet. We will assess it early in October, when the quarter we have legislated ends.”

Asked whether the recent surge in migrant flows toward Crete can be attributed to the agreement with Chevron, the prime minister noted that his could be so, but noted that ”I did not see Chevron be affected. And apropos of your reference to Chevron, I believe it is a tremendous success of our country.” In terms of Türkiye’s role in the migration issue, Mitsotakis stressed that “ we have a lot of problems with Türkiye, but in the migration issue we have managed to put on track a cooperation that has significantly reduced flows from Türkiye.”

Further commenting on Chevron, PM Mitsotakis said that the fact that a large American company, “ the second largest energy company for oil and natural gas drilling comes to southern Crete shows in actual terms its interest.” As he underlined, “ It fundamentally proves in practice that we are exercising sovereign rights in these maritime blocks, which we have auctioned. I believe it is a very important development. I call on all to recognize that this is a national success which has reached the conclusion of this phase - because there is a lot of work head of us - under New Democracy’s government, and by highly systematic work that our country did. Because now Greece is seen by the United States as a critical energy player in the Eastern Mediterranean.”