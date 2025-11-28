Greece Unlocks Record €3.7B Farm Aid; Fraud Crackdown Blocks Thousands of Claims - iefimerida.gr

Greece will distribute a record €3.7 billion in agricultural subsidies this year, implementing a strict new verification system to satisfy European Union demands and avert threatened fines.

Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced the payout plan on Alpha TV, detailing a strategy to stabilize the sector following turmoil at the Agricultural Payments Agency (OPEKEPE).

"This will be a record year," Mr. Hatzidakis said. He noted that €1.9 billion has already been disbursed, with another €1.2 billion scheduled for release in December.

The total includes €3.3 billion from OPEKEPE, up from €2.7 billion last year, boosted by modernization funding.

The payout follows a Nov. 19 agreement with the European Commission that unlocked funds previously at risk.

To secure the deal, Athens is shifting to a "hybrid model" to curb fraud. Instead of relying solely on declarations, subsidies for livestock farmers will now be based on verified milk deliveries, meat production, and feed purchases.

Mr. Hatzidakis confirmed that 2,000 applicants have been completely excluded after financial police identified "serious issues," while another 44,000 will undergo additional checks.

"There are people who will not be paid at all," Mr. Hatzidakis stated.

Acknowledging that the new calculation model will initially reduce payments for 13,000 livestock farmers, the deputy prime minister promised supplementary aid based on documented production to prevent unfair losses.

The announcement comes as farmers in Thessaly prepare new blockades over production costs and storm damage.

Mr. Hatzidakis insisted the reforms ensure fairness.

"The country will not lose a single euro," Mr. Hatzidakis said. "The same amount of money is now distributed in a fairer way."