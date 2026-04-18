Greece Unlocks €450 Million for Manufacturing and Regional Investment Push - iefimerida.gr

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos announced the immediate relaunch of three state investment programs worth a combined €450 million, targeting domestic manufacturing, large-scale capital projects and economically depressed border regions as Greece seeks to shield its economy from global uncertainty.

Speaking before parliament's Standing Committee on Production and Trade during debate on a sweeping economic deregulation bill, Mr. Theodorikakos said each of the three programs — covering manufacturing, large investments and special enhancement zones for border areas and low-income communities — will receive €150 million.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"In an environment of international uncertainty that creates pressure on every economy, the only safe road for Greece is more productive investments, stronger industry, more innovation, and better jobs," Mr. Theodorikakos said.

The minister highlighted a 90-day evaluation turnaround for investment applications, which he described as the fastest processing time in Europe, and announced that the government has recovered €110 million from 145 past projects that received state subsidies but failed to deliver on their commitments.

The broader deregulation bill debated proposes a single-entry point for strategic investments, digital business registration, modernized industrial regulations and fines of up to €2 million for shrinkflation and deceptive commercial practices.

Mr. Theodorikakos framed the investment push partly as a response to Greece's demographic crisis, arguing that stronger regional economies and better-paying industrial jobs are essential to reversing population decline in rural and border areas that have hemorrhaged residents for decades.