Greece Tells Turkey It 'Owes No Explanations' Over Israel Alliance - iefimerida.gr

Greece has delivered a sharp rebuke to Turkey, rejecting accusations that its strategic partnership with Israel destabilizes the region and declaring it takes no instructions on foreign policy from Ankara.

The Greek Foreign Ministry dismissed recent remarks by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as dangerous fearmongering and a deliberate distortion of reality. Athens stated flatly that it "does not accept dictates, nor does it owe explanations to anyone."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The diplomatic clash erupted after Mr. Fidan told Turkish state media that deepening cooperation among Greece, Cyprus and Israel brings "more problems and war" to the region rather than building trust.

Mr. Fidan questioned the strategic rationale of the alliance, arguing that Greece has NATO and Cyprus has the EU for security, and alleged that Israel — after Iran — might seek to cast Turkey as its next adversary.

Athens rejected the framing entirely, defending its bilateral and trilateral partnerships in the Eastern Mediterranean as strictly peaceful and directed against no third country.

Greek officials pointed to the country's current seat on the United Nations Security Council as evidence of its commitment to regional stability.

The exchange marks a fresh friction point in a relationship that has seen cautious improvement in recent years but remains prone to flare-ups.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Greece and Turkey are NATO allies with longstanding disputes over sovereignty in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens has deepened security ties with Israel, Cyprus and several Gulf states as part of a broader effort to build strategic depth in an increasingly volatile neighborhood.