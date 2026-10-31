Greece Takes Delivery of Second French-Built Frigate Amid Tensions With Turkey - iefimerida.gr

Greece took delivery of its second French-built Belharra frigate on Friday, raising the Greek flag on the warship Nearchos in Lorient as tensions with Turkey simmer in the eastern Mediterranean.

The multirole frigate, built by France's Naval Group, follows the Kimon, delivered in December 2025.

A third, the Formion, is due by the end of 2026, and a fourth, the Themistoklis, is to follow.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"The homeland is handing you the most modern platform ever created to defend our sovereignty and sovereign rights," Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias told the crew.

"Our country is not located in a neighborhood of angels," Mr. Dendias said.

The 4,600-ton ship carries 32 Aster 30 air defense missiles, eight Exocet anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. It can also host a naval helicopter and two drones.

French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin attended the ceremony.

The frigate was named by Greek shipowner Thanassis Martinos and his wife, Marina, who serve as the ship's sponsors.

More than 75 Greek companies take part in Naval Group's frigate and submarine programs, the company said.

The delivery comes as Greece prepares to resume seabed surveys for a power cable to Cyprus that Turkey opposes, citing a contested maritime deal with Libya.