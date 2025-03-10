Greece Swelters in Unseasonal Warmth, Blanket of African Dust Descends - iefimerida.gr

Greece is experiencing an early taste of summer as unseasonably high temperatures and a blanket of African dust persist into the coming week, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY).

The country is caught in a warm spell, transforming spring into a hazy prelude to summer.

Western regions can expect scattered clouds and the possibility of isolated light rain, particularly in the Ionian Islands.

However, the majority of Greece will bask in clear skies, albeit with some temporary morning cloud cover in the eastern Aegean and sparse afternoon clouds across central and northern areas.

Visibility will be reduced in the eastern Aegean during early morning hours and across mainland regions in the evening, as the African dust hangs heavy in the air.

Southerly winds, reaching 3 to 4 Beaufort with gusts up to 5 in coastal areas and increasing to 6 in the afternoon, will contribute to the warm conditions.

Temperatures remain strikingly high for this time of year, ranging from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius (64 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit), with inland areas potentially reaching a sweltering 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit).

The combination of this unseasonal warmth and the influx of African dust will create a hazy atmosphere, particularly in eastern regions of the country.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed about local weather advisories as these unique conditions continue to evolve.