Greece submits sixth disbursement request to EU, for 2.1-billion-euro tranche - iefimerida.gr

Greece submitted its sixth request for a tranche of 2.1 billion euros from the Recovery and Resilience Fund's subsidy component to the European Commission on Friday, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis said on Friday.

To date, Greece has successfully completed five requests, and the amount of disbursements from the Recovery and Resilience Fund to Greece total 21.3 billion euros, over 59% of the total budget of the 'Greece 2.0' National Plan. With the sixth request, total disbursements to Greece will reach 23.4 billion euros, or 65% of its allocated funding, while disbursements of subsidies will reach 12.04 billion euros or 66% of available funds. The request for the loan part of funding, totalling 1.8 billion euros, will be submitted in September.

Commenting on the action, Alternate Minister Papathanasis said, "The sixth request for disbursement of resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, following the completion of another 39 milestones and targets, constitutes the government's continued daily effort to direct every available euro toward the benefit of society and the economy, and to keep Greece in the top tier among EU member states in terms of European fund absorption. With planning and decisiveness, we are accelerating the reforms that Greece needs, and we are implementing our commitments to our fellow citizens, the main goal being the further increase of investments and job openings and double convergence, both at wage level with the rest of Europe, as well as at the level of balanced regional development in the entire territory of Greece."