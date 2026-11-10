Greece to Spend 25 Million Euros on Campus Security After Firebomb Attack on Students - iefimerida.gr

Greece will launch an international tender by the end of December to tighten security at five universities in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras, Education Minister Sofia Zacharaki said.

The move follows a violent attack at an Athens campus that left three students injured.

The plan includes controlled-access systems, electronic surveillance and additional guards. It has a budget of about 25 million euros ($29 million) and is meant to be in place during 2027, Mrs. Zacharaki told OPEN television.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The announcement came after a group of 40 to 50 people in helmets stormed a student assembly at the University of Athens' Zografou campus on Nov. 4.

They were armed with clubs, an ax and gasoline bombs. An 18-year-old freshman was hospitalized with burns after a firebomb set his jacket alight. One student was struck with an ax and another was beaten.

The university called it a "murderous invasion" by hooded outsiders.

"We cannot allow violence to undo what our universities achieve," Mrs. Zacharaki said.

She said all 24 of the country's universities had received updated guidelines for their security plans.

The guidelines cover preventing violence, handling emergencies and evacuating buildings. They were drawn up with the Citizen Protection Ministry and the state security research center KEMEA.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mrs. Zacharaki also announced that a public online consultation on a planned national high school diploma would open this week.

She said no final decisions had been made and that the changes would not affect current high school students.

A third round of hiring for substitute teachers will be completed by Nov. 17, she added. About 40,000 have been hired so far.