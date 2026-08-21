Greece Slams Turkish "Revisionism" Over Aegean, Warns of "Corresponding Response" - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Foreign Ministry has sharply rejected renewed Turkish objections to its renewable energy zoning plan for the Aegean

accusing Ankara of pursuing "revisionist positions" with no legal basis and warning that any challenge to Greek sovereignty would meet "a corresponding response."

The rebuke came after Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said Greece's newly enacted maritime spatial plan for renewable energy carries no legal weight for Turkey, reiterating Ankara's position on what he called "geographic formations whose sovereignty has not been transferred to Greece through international treaties."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He urged both countries to avoid unilateral moves in enclosed or semi-enclosed seas.

In a pointed statement, Greece's Foreign Ministry said the remarks contained "a series of unfounded, absolutely unacceptable and rejected claims," and noted this was the second such objection from Turkey in just 12 days, following a similar reaction to Greece's tourism-focused spatial plan.

"The status of sovereignty in the Aegean is absolutely clear," the ministry said.

"Greek sovereignty is clearly and definitively defined by international treaty instruments and is not open to dispute.

Any other approach violates international law and will meet a corresponding response."

Athens reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and good-neighborly relations with Ankara, saying it remains focused on resolving what it regards as the sole genuine Greek-Turkish dispute — delimitation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zone — in line with international law.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Turkey had not responded to the Greek statement.