Greece to Set Up Temporary Migrant Facilities on Crete, Minister Says - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s migration minister has told officials on the island of Crete that a planned new migrant facility will not be ready for the summer, requiring the creation of temporary sites to manage an expected increase in arrivals.

In a recent video conference with Crete’s governor and the mayors of its largest cities, Migration and Asylum Minister Thanos Plevris said it was necessary to temporarily use three sites—one in each of the island’s main regional units—to avoid overcrowding.

Mr. Plevris asked the mayors to identify specific locations for the temporary centers and confirmed that the ministry will provide the funding for them.

He stressed that any new structures would be developed in coordination with local communities.

According to ministry sources, Mr. Plevris noted that while most arrivals are not expected to strain the island, the temporary sites are a necessary precaution.

The discussion also included Deputy Minister Mrs. Sevi Voloudaki and Secretary-General for Reception of Asylum Seekers Mr. Dimitris Glymis.