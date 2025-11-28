Greece Under ‘Red Code’ Siege as Storm Adel Unleashes Floods and Landslides - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s Civil Protection Authority has placed vast swathes of the country under a “Red Code” emergency alert as Storm Adel batters the nation with torrential rain, landslides, and severe thunderstorms.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned that the most dangerous conditions will persist through Friday. The storm has already turned roads in Athens into rivers, prompting officials to urge residents to shelter in place.

Western Greece and the Peloponnese have borne the brunt of the initial onslaught.

In the mountainous region of Tzoumerka, days of relentless rain triggered massive landslides, stripping away hillsides and leaving several homes teetering on the brink of collapse.

Residents of Finikounta faced a terrifying ordeal Thursday morning when a waterspout swept through the coastal area.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, rainfall accumulations have been extreme, with seven monitoring stations recording more than 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain.

Civil Protection Secretary-General Nikos Papaefstathiou convened the Risk Assessment Committee to escalate emergency protocols.

Following the meeting, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry expanded the "Red Code" zone to include the North Aegean and the Dodecanese, adding them to a list that already includes the Ionian Islands, Epirus, and Western Greece.

"This weather system will again hit areas that are already vulnerable," said meteorologist Thodoris Kolydas.

Mr. Kolydas noted that the storm is entering a critical 12-hour window.

While Attica faces strong storms, the most severe phenomena are shifting toward the islands. Meteorologist Giannis Kallianos warned that the risk of hydrological damage remains high across the western mainland and northeastern Greece.

Emergency crews are on full standby as the system moves eastward, with snow forecast for the mountains of Epirus and Thessaly.

Authorities reiterated calls for caution, warning that saturated ground has significantly heightened the risk of flash floods.