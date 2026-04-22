Greece Recovers Five Ancient Artifacts From Chicago Family in Voluntary Repatriation - iefimerida.gr

Greece recovered five ancient artifacts from an American family in a voluntary repatriation ceremony at the Greek Consulate in Chicago, as Culture Minister Lina Mendoni accepted the collection and praised the donors as allies in the global fight against cultural theft.

The returned pieces include two sixth-century B.C. Athenian black-figure vases, a Late Archaic bronze mirror, a headless marble statue of Hermes dating to the first century B.C. and a second-century A.D. relief depicting the goddess Athena.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The objects were acquired during the 1970s and 1980s by Richard and Mary L. Gray, whose children — Harry, Jennifer and Paul Gray — contacted Greek authorities in May 2025 to initiate the transfer.

Jennifer Gray attended the ceremony to represent the family. Mrs. Mendoni addressed her directly, describing the decision as a profound act of generosity and a high sense of justice. "Individuals returning these artifacts are vital allies of Greece in the ongoing fight against cultural theft," the minister said.

The repatriation adds to a sustained Greek campaign to recover looted antiquities from collections and institutions worldwide.

Mrs. Mendoni said Greece has now repatriated more than 200 historical objects from 17 countries in recent years through a combination of legal action, diplomatic pressure and voluntary surrenders.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Voluntary repatriations have become an increasingly significant channel for recovery, as Greek authorities cultivate relationships with collectors and their heirs who have grown uncomfortable holding objects whose provenance may be linked to illicit excavation and trafficking.