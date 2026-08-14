Greece Records 2,700 Wildfires This Season, 500 in August Alone, Minister Says - iefimerida.gr

Greece has recorded 2,700 wildfires since the start of the fire season, with more than 500 breaking out in August alone, Civil Protection Minister Evangelos Tournas has said.

Fire crews remain deployed in 11 areas previously hit by wildfires, as the risk of flare-ups remains elevated, Mr. Tournas said.

Addressing weather conditions expected over the next 24 hours, he said firefighting forces had been repositioned to allow aircraft to take off from airports with lower wind intensity.

Mr. Tournas also pledged an aggressive response to arson, saying authorities "will pursue the arsonist by every means."

Of the 2,700 fires recorded so far, 696 have led to fines following investigation, and 285 arrests have been made under summary proceedings, with 9% of fires determined to have been deliberately set.