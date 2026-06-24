Greece power-up: Naval group accelerates warship deliveries as Greek Defense firms integrate into global supply chain - iefimerida.gr

The Hellenic Navy’s fleet modernization is reaching operational maturity as French shipbuilder Naval Group accelerates the delivery of its high-tech FDI frigates, heavily backed by a widening network of Greek defense manufacturers.

Following the January arrival of Greece's first frigate, Kimon, the program has gained significant momentum. T

The second vessel, Nearchos, entered advanced sea trials in February and is scheduled for an October delivery. The third frigate, Formion, commenced its initial safety and propulsion sea trials this week, with delivery slated by the end of the year. Hull assembly is also progressing on the fourth vessel, Themistoklis, ahead of its scheduled spring 2027 launch.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Formion milestone showcases the success of Naval Group’s Hellenic Industrial Participation (HIP) plan.

Signed in 2022, the framework features more than 120 contracts with roughly 70 Greek companies.

Local firms are manufacturing essential equipment for both Greek and French FDI vessels, including pre-equipped hull blocks from Salamis Shipyards, torpedo doors by METLEN, and electronic consoles by AKMON S.A.

"This cooperation integrates Greek enterprises directly into Naval Group's global supply chain for future international export programs," said Major General Ioannis Bourras, director of the General Directorate For Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), during an industry research seminar in Athens.

The 4,500-ton front-line warships are engineered for high-intensity operations.

Equipped to counter anti-air, anti-submarine, and surface threats, the frigates provide advanced defenses against next-generation submarines, cyberattacks, and supersonic missiles.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Vassilis Goulas