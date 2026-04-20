Greece Posts 58% Tourism Revenue Jump in January as Rivals Stumble Amid Global Turmoil - iefimerida.gr

Greece recorded a 58 percent surge in tourism revenues in January compared to the same month a year earlier, with arrivals up 33 percent, as the country capitalizes on its reputation as a stable destination while rivals in the Middle East and elsewhere are sidelined by conflict.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni attributed the strong start to Greece's track record of navigating successive global crises without losing its appeal to international travelers.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Mrs. Kefalogianni said the country had built hard-won expertise in maintaining visitor confidence during periods of global uncertainty — an advantage now paying dividends as geopolitical turbulence reshapes travel patterns across the Mediterranean and beyond.

The January figures were followed by continued growth in international passenger traffic at Athens and Thessaloniki airports through February and March.

Mrs. Kefalogianni said the ITB Berlin tourism trade fair in early March confirmed strong forward demand, with new flight routes being established to Greece despite the outbreak of conflict in the region.

The ministry is pursuing an aggressive diversification of its visitor base. North America and India are priority targets, backed by new direct flight connections, while Australia, Japan, South Korea and Gulf markets are also being actively courted.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The push reflects a deliberate effort to reduce dependence on traditional European source markets and build resilience against regional disruptions.

Underpinning the strategy is a broader pivot away from the seasonal sun-and-sea model toward positioning Greece as a premium year-round destination.

A digital marketing overhaul is central to that effort, with campaigns emphasizing culture, gastronomy and natural landscapes alongside the beaches that have long defined the country's international image.

Greece welcomed a record 35.9 million visitors in 2024, generating revenues of approximately 21.7 billion euros, and officials say 2026 is on course to surpass those benchmarks.