Greece Moves to Shield Power Consumers as Energy Crisis Deepens - iefimerida.gr

Greece's government has begun moving a bill through parliament that would require major electricity suppliers to offer fixed-price contracts and halve a surcharge on household bills, as Europe faces one of its worst energy crises in years.

"Immediate national and European interventions are needed," Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou told a parliamentary committee.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said soaring oil, gas and electricity prices are hitting households and businesses alike.

Under the bill, large suppliers must offer fixed-price contracts of at least one year and cannot change prices or terms during that time.

Customers in a dispute with their supplier would get automatic protection from disconnection. Suppliers would also have to undergo stress tests for sharp swings in wholesale prices.

The bill also halves a public service charge for households on the lowest consumption tier and sets up a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fund to cut the islands' reliance on oil-fired power.

Data centers would face new rules.

They would have to get 60% of their power from renewables, post a 200,000-euro guarantee per megawatt, and pay 15,000 euros per megawatt each year to local communities.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Other measures include relocating a flood-prone village of 324 people in central Greece and expanding Piraeus' Karaiskakis soccer stadium to 52,000 seats.

Mr. Papastavrou said Greece's energy support measures total 1.3 billion euros.

He cited Eurostat data showing Greek electricity prices are 15% below the EU average.

The committee will continue debating the bill Wednesday.