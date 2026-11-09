Greece Mourns With Poland After Far-Right Gunman Kills 6 in Krakow's Old Town - iefimerida.gr

Greece has expressed grief and horror after a gunman opened fire on crowds in the historic center of Krakow, Poland, killing six people and wounding 15 others in an attack Polish officials have called an act of terror.

"Our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," the Greek Foreign Ministry said on X.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Greece expresses its full solidarity with the people and the Government of Poland and wishes a swift recovery to all the injured."

Police said the gunman, a Polish man dressed in military-style clothing, drove into Krakow's packed Main Market Square and fired at people from his car. Officers shot and wounded him, and he was taken to a hospital.

Two police officers were among the injured.

The bodies of the suspect's parents and sister were later found at his home in the town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Krakow.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the suspect, whose name has not been released, holds "very radical" and "ultranationalistic" views.

Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday.

Mass shootings are rare in the country.