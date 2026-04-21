Greece Warns Lesvos Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak Could Spread Across Europe, Pledges Open-Ended Aid - iefimerida.gr

Rural Development Minister Margaritis Schinas has warned that the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak on Lesvos poses a threat beyond Greece's borders, describing the situation as potentially carrying European dimensions and pledging unlimited government compensation for affected farmers.

"We are managing a very difficult situation, not simply on a local or even national level, but one that could have European dimensions," Mr. Schinas said at a press conference on the island. "The stakes are high and there is no room for error."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The minister announced an open-ended financial support framework with no budgetary ceiling, covering compensation for culled livestock, income losses, rising feed costs and destroyed milk yields.

A dedicated fund for lost dairy production is being developed to supplement the €8 million already allocated to local agricultural processors.

Mr. Schinas also took a hard line on compliance, condemning reports of farmers obstructing state veterinary teams. Denying veterinary access to farms, he said, is "unacceptable and criminally investigable."

On restrictions, the minister indicated the government intends to gradually ease certain measures — including movement controls on aged cheeses — but said any relaxation would proceed strictly under comprehensive biosecurity protocols.

Mr. Schinas urged all local stakeholders to ensure the continued operation of Mytilene's main port, currently blockaded by protesting farmers for a sixth consecutive day, warning that the disruption risks compounding the crisis.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Foot-and-mouth disease, absent from Greece for 25 years before the current outbreak, is among the most contagious livestock diseases in the world and triggers automatic trade restrictions across the European Union, making rapid containment critical for Greece's agricultural export standing.