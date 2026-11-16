In Greece, a Historian's Jab at 'the Culture of Misery' Becomes an Election-Year Battle Over the National Mood

Can a Greek be optimistic without being called a conservative?

A leading historian says no, and her remark has turned into a proxy fight over the question at the heart of next year's election: is Greece's recovery real, or is it overstated?

Maria Efthymiou, a well-known professor at the University of Athens, told a conference organized by Travel.gr that optimism has become politically suspect in Greece.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"The more miserable, grumpy and complaining you are, the more progressive you are considered," she said.

Someone who notes that three new schools were built while pressing for two more, she said, is quickly branded conservative.

She urged Greeks to rediscover "the joy of life that is our due."

She also joked that the country's dominance in global shipping reflects a national talent for thriving in disorder: "Give a Greek chaos, and he'll be in his element."

The remarks struck a nerve because they echo the governing party's main argument. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservatives point to falling debt, a recovered credit rating and fresh tax cuts.

Opposition parties counter that many Greeks are still squeezed by high prices, and a recent poll found that more than half believe the government has been slow to act.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, a former student of Mrs. Efthymiou who often calls the left a "gang of misery," said her analysis captured exactly what he believes.

Opposition Syriza lawmaker Elena Akrita fired back that fighting poverty, racism and police abuse is not grumbling.

"It takes enormous optimism to believe the world can change," she wrote. Kostas Zachariadis of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' new party insisted the left is cheerful, adding pointedly: "Nobody calls us crooks and thieves."

Her brother, former Socialist minister Petros Efthymiou, condemned what he called "sad attacks" on her.