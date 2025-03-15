﻿Greece Sees High Life Expectancy, Eurostat Reports - iefimerida.gr

Greece ranks among the top European countries for life expectancy, according to 2023 Eurostat data.

The average life expectancy in Greece reached 81.8 years, surpassing the European Union average of 81.4 years.

Twelve of Greece’s 13 regions recorded life expectancies above the EU average.

Despite strong regional performance, Greece ranked 15th among the 27 EU nations. Spain led with an average life expectancy of 84 years, followed by Italy at 83.5 years.

Women in Greece lived on average 5.2 years longer than men, with life expectancies of 84.4 and 79.2 years, respectively. The EU average gender gap was 5.3 years.

The report also highlighted a rebound in life expectancy following declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, life expectancy in the EU rose by 0.8 years from 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels.