Greece Gives Tech Giants Weeks to Prove They Can Keep Children Under 15 Off Social Media

Greece is giving the world's largest technology companies a matter of weeks to show they can do something regulators everywhere are struggling with: reliably verify the age of social media users.

Senior Greek ministers met with Google and YouTube to press them to get ready for a ban on social media for children under 15, which takes effect Jan. 1.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

It is one of the strictest age limits in Europe. Meetings with Snapchat and X are next, as the government works through the major platforms one by one.

The deadlines are tight.

By early December, each platform must appoint an official responsible for compliance and begin technical work with Greek authorities.

Each must also present a detailed plan for confirming users' ages and demonstrate the technology behind it.

The talks were led by Minister of State Akis Skertsos and Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou.

Greece's move matters beyond its borders. Governments worldwide are weighing similar limits amid mounting evidence linking heavy social media use to anxiety, depression and addiction among children.

Australia imposed the first national ban, for under-16s, in December 2025.

Several European Union governments, including Greece, are pushing for a minimum age across the 27-nation bloc.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Enforcement is the hard part. Self-declared birthdates are easily faked. Stricter checks, such as ID scans or facial age estimation, raise privacy concerns.

How Greece and the platforms resolve that tension could serve as a test case for the rest of Europe.

The rules will apply to every social media platform operating in Greece.