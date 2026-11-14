Greece to Give 1,000-Euro Food Vouchers to Its Poorest Households Before Christmas

About 190,000 of Greece's poorest households will receive a 1,000-euro ($1,160) food voucher before Christmas, along with 60 euros a month in ongoing support, Social Cohesion and Family Minister Domna Michailidou said.

The vouchers, paid retroactively, can be spent at supermarkets, butcher shops and open-air farmers' markets, Mrs. Michailidou told private broadcaster ANT1.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They will go to recipients of Greece's minimum guaranteed income, the country's main welfare benefit for those in extreme poverty.

The monthly sum could rise under a points-based system.

Mrs. Michailidou also outlined plans for social housing complexes in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras.

They will be built with European Union funding on disused military bases, with rents set at 50% to 60% of market rates.

The developments will include kindergartens and grocery stores.

She said about three in 10 Greeks do not own their home.

The government has rolled out 47 housing measures, including subsidized mortgage programs and a renovation scheme expected to bring 14,000 empty homes onto the market.

The announcement comes as a new poll shows more than half of Greeks believe the government has been too slow to tackle the rising cost of living, with national elections due next year.