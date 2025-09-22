'Greece Will Not Lose Its Momentum,' Finance Minister Tells Wall Street Journal - iefimerida.gr

Greece is determined to maintain its economic growth and attract significant private investment, Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, framing the country as a European success story after a decade of crisis.

"After ten years of existential crisis, Greece will not lose its economic dynamism," Mr. Pierrakakis said, highlighting reforms that have helped double the country's export performance over the last 15 years.

He pointed to the recent launch of a new national innovation and infrastructure fund, which involves the global investment firm BlackRock, as a key initiative to "mobilize private investments for economic development."

The fund aims to attract up to €1 billion in private capital.

The minister's optimistic outlook is supported by renewed investor confidence.

Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank, noted strong interest and capital flows from U.S. funds into Greece this year, as the country's banking sector has cleared bad loans and resumed paying dividends for the first time in 16 years.