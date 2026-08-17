Greece Faces Worst West Nile Virus Season in Years, Health Officials Warn - iefimerida.gr

Greece's current West Nile virus season could become one of the most severe in recent years, with cases already outpacing previous years at this point in the transmission period, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) has said.



As of August 12, Greece has recorded 110 West Nile virus infections nationwide, 81 of which involved central nervous system complications, while 29 presented milder symptoms.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Cases have been reported across 39 municipalities in 14 regional units, concentrated in Attica, Thessaly, Central Macedonia and the Peloponnese.

Danai Pervanidou, head of EODY's vector-borne disease department, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency there is no scientific evidence the virus has become more transmissible or changed behavior compared with previous years. Instead, she attributed this year's intensity to a complex mix of factors affecting mosquito populations, including an unusually warm 2025-2026 winter in Attica — the second-warmest in 150 years — which may have contributed to current conditions.

Ms. Pervanidou said the early and rapid rise in cases, particularly in Attica, signals a risk of continued high case numbers in coming weeks.

Based on historical patterns, the seasonal peak typically occurs from mid-to-late August through early or mid-September, meaning Greece remains at a critical point in the outbreak.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

EODY said national surveillance and response systems are operating at maximum capacity, with local municipalities intensifying mosquito control efforts.

The agency urged residents, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised, to use insect repellent, screens and protective clothing, and to eliminate standing water around homes, checking yards, gutters and containers weekly to prevent mosquito breeding.