Greece Dismisses Turkey's Claim to Have Approved Cable Survey, Readies Counter-Notice - iefimerida.gr

Greece hasdismissed as meaningless a Turkish claim that Ankara had approved a French ship's survey work for a planned undersea power cable to Cyprus, and signaled it would issue a formal counter-notice.

"The Turkish NAVTEX has no significance whatsoever," Greek Foreign Ministry officials said, adding that Greece would respond "as appropriate under international law."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Only Greece and Cyprus had been asked for permits for the work, and only they had granted them, the officials said.

The ship's exact route had been public since Greece issued its own navigational warning, they said, and the Turkish notice came afterward, based on information that was already published.

They pointed out that the Turkish text makes no mention of a permit, "because no such request was made to the Turkish side."

The exchange came hours after the French-flagged survey vessel Abeille Marengo sailed from the Cretan port of Heraklion to begin seabed surveys for the cable.

Turkish authorities then issued a navigational warning, known as a NAVTEX, saying the survey would follow routes "coordinated with the competent Turkish authorities," with their consent.

The notice said part of the work lay on Turkey's continental shelf, as outlined in a 2020 letter to the United Nations, and set a survey window running until March 19, 2027.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The war of notices is about more than paperwork.

By declaring that it consented, Ankara appears to be asserting jurisdiction over the waters without physically blocking the ship.

Athens is determined not to accept that framing, which it fears would amount to tacit recognition of Turkish claims.

The European Union-backed cable aims to end Cyprus' energy isolation by linking its grid to Europe through Greece.

In 2024, Turkish warships shadowed a survey ship and halted similar work.

Tensions have mounted since Libya's eastern parliament ratified a maritime deal with Turkey last month that ignores Greek islands, including Crete. Greece, the European Union and the United States have criticized the move.

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