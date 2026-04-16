Greece Deputy Minister Remains Intubated After Suspected Aneurysm - iefimerida.gr

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Giorgos Mylonakis remained intubated in the intensive care unit at Evangelismos Hospital after collapsing during a meeting at the Maximos Mansion, officials said.

Mr. Mylonakis was rushed to the Athens hospital around 9:30 a.m. after suffering what was believed to be a brain aneurysm during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Doctors said he underwent an embolization procedure that was completed successfully.

Hospital sources said Mr. Mylonakis was later placed on a ventilator in the ICU and that his condition, while serious, was under control.

The deputy minister, who serves as deputy to the prime minister, was attending the meeting when he suddenly fell ill. He was transferred quickly to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials have given no further details on his prognosis.