Greece Deports Turkish-Cypriot Singer Over Nationalist Performance, Declares Her Persona Non Grata - iefimerida.gr

Greek authorities have barred Turkish-Cypriot pop singer Işın Karaca from entering the country at Athens International Airport, declaring her persona non grata nearly two years after she performed a Turkish nationalist anthem at a concert in northern Greece.



Ms. Karaca confirmed her deportation in a social media video, linking the entry ban directly to a summer 2024 concert she headlined in Komotini, in the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace region.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

At that event, organized by the Minority Scientists Association, Ms. Karaca performed the "Izmir March" — a Turkish nationalist anthem that carries deeply painful historical associations for Greeks — and made remarks from the stage that drew immediate condemnation from local officials.

The controversy deepened when it emerged that regional authorities had unknowingly subsidized the festival with a 2,000-euro public grant.

Friday's deportation formalizes the Greek state's position on the incident, closing a chapter that had generated significant political and cultural fallout in the region.

The case touches on sensitive fault lines in northern Greece, where a Muslim minority community and questions of ethnic and national identity have historically complicated relations with Ankara.

The Izmir March references the 1922 destruction of Smyrna — known in Turkish as İzmir — an event Greeks associate with the catastrophic end of the Greco-Turkish War and the expulsion of Greek populations from Asia Minor.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Ms. Karaca did not indicate whether she intends to challenge the persona non grata designation through legal channels.