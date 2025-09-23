Greece Deploys AI to Hunt for Tax Evaders - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is adopting artificial intelligence and big data analytics to more effectively identify and target high-risk cases of tax evasion, officials have announced.

The new capabilities are the result of a project funded by the European Union and developed in collaboration with the Swedish Tax Agency.

The initiative aims to modernize Greece's tax inspection mechanisms and ensure fairer tax collection.

Key outcomes of the project include a pilot AI model to select audit cases more precisely, new risk-analysis methodologies, and a specialized guide for monitoring tax evasion in the growing sectors of e-commerce and cryptocurrencies.

"Through international cooperation and technology use, we are modernizing and becoming more effective in our mission," said AADE Governor Giorgos Pitsilis.

"We are ensuring fair taxation by combating tax evasion, for the benefit of society and the economy."