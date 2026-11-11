 Greece Declares Turkish Notice on Cyprus Cable Survey 'Null and Void' - iefimerida.gr
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Greece Declares Turkish Notice on Cyprus Cable Survey 'Null and Void'

The Abeille Marengo at the port of Heraklion
The Abeille Marengo at the port of Heraklion / Intime
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Greece has issued a counter-notice, declaring "null and void" a Turkish navigational warning that claimed Ankara had approved survey work for a planned Greece-Cyprus power cable.

The Greek NAVTEX, broadcast by the Heraklion station on Crete, said the Turkish notice had been issued by an "unauthorized station."

It said much of the survey route lies within Greece's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, as defined by international and Greek law.

The notice said the French-flagged survey ship Abeille Marengo is operating under Greek permits issued in 2024, February 2026 and Nov. 6, 2026.

It said the Heraklion station has exclusive authority to issue warnings in the area.

The Greek notice remains valid until March 20, 2027.

Turkey had said earlier Tuesday that it consented to the survey and that part of it lies on its continental shelf.

Athens says only Greece and Cyprus were asked for permits.

The European Union-backed cable aims to end Cyprus' energy isolation.

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