Greece conveys condolences to Indonesia over deadly earthquake - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry has expressed its deep sorrow and condolences to the people of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake that struck the country.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Greece’s thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by the earthquake.

“Our deepest condolences to the people of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected,” the Foreign Ministry said.