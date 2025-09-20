Greece Condemns Russian Violation of Estonian Airspace - iefimerida.gr

The Greek government has condemned the recent violation of Estonian airspace by Russian military jets, stating that any breach of national borders is a "clear violation of international law."

In a statement posted on social media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "full solidarity" with its NATO and European Union partner, Estonia.

The incident occurred on Friday when three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island without authorization.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the incursion "unprecedentedly brazen," noting it was the fourth such violation by Russia this year.

NATO jets were scrambled to intercept the Russian aircraft.

The E.U.'s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, described the event as an "extremely dangerous provocation."