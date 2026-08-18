Greece Condemns Killing of Syrian Christian Nader Tannous, Calls for Swift Justice - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the killing of Syrian Christian Nader Tannous in Syria, calling for a rapid investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the perpetrators of this “abhorrent act” must face trial without delay and stressed the need for targeted, effective measures to protect all communities in Syria. It added that its thoughts were with Mr. Tannous’s family and friends.

The ministry noted that the killing occurred on the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos, a day of particular significance for Christians.

Nader Boulos Tannous, a Syrian Christian from the Wadi al‑Nasara (Valley of the Christians) region, was killed in August 2026.

His death has drawn attention to the fragile security situation facing minority communities in parts of Syria, even as the country grapples with the aftermath of years of conflict and shifting frontlines.

Greece, which maintains active diplomatic engagement on Syria and hosts a significant Syrian diaspora, has repeatedly called for the protection of religious minorities and for accountability over attacks on civilians.

