Greece Buys Its First Aerial Refueling Tankers in Deal With Portugal - iefimerida.gr

Greece has signed a deal with Portugal to buy three Embraer KC-390 aircraft, giving its air force the ability to refuel fighter jets in midair for the first time.

The government-to-government agreement was signed at the Defense Ministry in Athens. Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his Portuguese counterpart, Nuno Melo, who is on an official visit, attended the ceremony.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"It is the first time in our history that we will acquire a jet transport aircraft," Mr. Dendias said. "And it is the first time in our history that we will acquire a tanker aircraft, an aircraft that can refuel our fighters in the air."

He said the planes will first refuel Greece's French-made Rafale and Mirage jets, and the country's F-16s about a year from now.

Built by Brazil's Embraer, the twin-engine KC-390 is the largest aircraft the company has made. It is about the size of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules, which forms the backbone of Greece's military transport fleet. The KC-390 can carry up to 26 metric tons (29 tons), including an armored vehicle, a helicopter, 80 troops or 74 stretchers.

Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden also fly the aircraft or have ordered it.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The value of the deal was not disclosed.