Greece to Buy Advanced Frigate Capable of Firing Ballistic Missiles - iefimerida.gr

Greece to Buy Advanced Frigate Capable of Firing Ballistic Missiles

Belharra-class frigate
Belharra-class frigate/ X
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

The Greek government has submitted a bill to Parliament to purchase a fourth, highly advanced Belharra-class frigate that will be capable of firing ballistic missiles, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has said.

The acquisition of the new warship, to be named "Themistoklis," is part of a multibillion-euro defense modernization program that also includes new F-35 fighter jets and submarines.

Mr. Dendias explained that the fourth frigate is an enhanced "Standard 2++" version and that Greece's first three Belharra frigates will also be upgraded to the same advanced standard. Greek shipyards are expected to have a 25% participation in the ship's construction.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said the purchase will not impact the Ministry of Defense's budget.

The move is seen as a key step in enhancing Greece's naval capabilities amid ongoing regional security challenges.

